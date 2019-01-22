Khama rubbishes Botswana coup theory

Botswana’s former President Ian Khama on Tuesday dismissed as baseless local media reports that his successor President Mokgweetsi Masisi last year foiled an Israeli-sponsored coup against him.He told a local publication, Argus Online, that since gaining independence from Britain 52 years ago Botswana has never had the word ‘coup’ in its vocabulary.

“We have a reputation that I and those who ruled the country before me built. So we have to protect that. I would never in my life support a coup. In fact I put my head on the block that Botswana will never experience a coup,” he said.

Khama said a coup is normally done by the military and for the local media to suggest that Masisi foiled an Israel sponsored coup is to undermine the loyalty and patriotism of the Botswana Defence Force.

“Do you think our military would just sit back and fold their arms if such a thing were to happen. Whoever suggested that there was a foiled coup is talking nonsense,” said Khama.

According to the Sunday Standard newspaper, Israel attempted to back a coup aimed at ousting Masisi in an effort to protect its interest.

Israel has been benefiting from Botswana’s procurement of intelligence and military goods as well as diamonds.

The current administration seems to have changed the status qou, Sunday Standard reported.