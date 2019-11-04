Khama rubbishes secret offshore accounts claims

Former Botswana president Ian Khama has rubbished claims that he siphoned US$10 billion from the country’s central bank and deposited it in offshore accounts, APA learned here Monday.Through his lawyers, Ramalepa Attorneys, Khama said he has no offshore accounts and maintained none during his presidency.

He said he had not received money from any unlawfully created Bank of Botswana account or offshore account.

Recently a Botswana court in Gaborone heard how Khama together with former spy chief Isaac Kgosi instructed central bank officials to open special secret accounts.

“It is very disrespectful to Batswana, for a government institution such as the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime to place fabricated information before the courts of law in order to raise a false national security alarm simply to settle personal vendettas,” Khama said.

Khama called for a forensic audit of Bank of Botswana to establish if he ordered bank officials to establish secret accounts abroad.