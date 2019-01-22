Khama says rift with successor not good for Botswana

Former Botswana president Ian Khama has said that the frosty relationship between him and his successor Mokgweetsi Masisi is not good for the country, APA learned here Tuesday.”Mr Masisi is no longer the person I used to know before I stepped down in April last year. I don’t know whether there are some people who are trying to draw a wedge between us,” Khama told a local publication Argus Online on Tuesday.

He added: “Ruling party elders came to me asking me that they intend to arrange for a meeting where we could reconcile and I told them that Mr Masisi does not need that. He has to just pick up a phone and call me to come to see him.”

Khama further stated that “our strenuous relationship is not good for the ruling party and the country. I wish there was a way I could address this.”

According to Khama, Masisi has reversed some of the programmes and policies that he supported while he was his vice president, suggesting that this amounts to betrayal.

On an unrelated issue, Khama condemned the manner in which former director of intelligence and security Isaac Kgosi was arrested by the very same organisation that he led for the past decade.

“You cannot arrest someone at the airport in front of his family and foreign dignitaries and the media,” he said.

Kgosi is facing corruption charges.