Khama slams Buhari for failing Africa during Trump meeting

Former Botswana leader Ian Khama has fired a broadside at Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he failed to confront United States President Donald Trump over his alleged racist remarks about Africans during their meeting last week.In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday, Khama said the Nigerian leader’s “meeting with Trump was disappointing in that he (Nigerian President) missed the opportunity to express his and Africa’s outrage over Trump’s racist remarks about the continent and its people.”

Instead, Khama said, the Nigerian leader chose to pretend he had no proof of such remarks and therefore no need to raise the issue.

“Typically Trump did not retract or apologise either and simply demanded access to Nigerian markets,” Khama said.

Reports indicate Trump was offered the opportunity to deny he once referred to African nations as “shithole” countries while hosting Nigerian President Buhari in Washington, but instead said there are “some countries that are in very bad shape.”

The reports also indicate that when Buhari was questioned by reporters about the alleged remarks, he said he was “very careful with what the press says about others and myself.”

“I’m not sure about the validity or whether that allegation was true or not.”