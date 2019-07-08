Khama vows to campaign for opposition candidates as Botswana polls beckon

The political feud between President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his predecessor Ian Khama continued on Monday, with the latter threatening to campaign for opposition candidates against members of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party.Khama, who has falling out with Masisi since stepping down in 2018, said he would back candidates for the newly formed Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF), whose launch last month he described as a success story.

“Come October we are going to teach the ruling party a lesson,” Khama said on Monday.

The former president also vowed to de-campaign Vice President Slumber Tsogwane, who is the BDP chairman and Member of Parliament for Boteti West constituency in the central part of Botswana.

“I have already started preparations for the ground work. In the next coming weeks I will be telling electorates not to vote for him,” he said.

Khama said he intends to launch opposition coalition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC)’s candidate Sam Digwa who is expected to lock horns with Tsogwane in the upcoming October polls.

Botswana Constitution provides that the Vice President shall be appointed from among elected members of the National Assembly.

Interim BPF leader and former assistant minister Biggie Butale has revealed that they intend to work with other opposition parties to remove the ruling party from power.