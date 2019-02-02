Khartoum: CAR protagonists ‘close to peace deal’

Protagonists to the crisis in the Central Africa Republic are close to reaching a peace deal in Khartoum, according to the Sudanese news agency SUNA on Saturday.According to the state news agency, the CAR government representatives to the dialogue have almost reached an accommodation with those of the country’s armed militias taking part in the Khartoum talks.

According to SUNA, Sudan President, Omar al-Bashir on Friday phoned his CAR counterpart, Faustin-Archange Touadéra over the progress of the negotiations which are being brokered under the auspices of the African Union.

Bashir was quoted through the course of the conversation with Touadera that he was glad with the negotiations and the prospect of reaching a deal.

He said Sudan along with the African Union are keen to boost the prospect of reaching a durable peace in the CAR and intensify efforts to bring common understanding between the government in Bangui and the militias.

President Touadéra appreciated the efforts of the Sudanese leader to towards the return of stability in CAR.

He said the CAR government was fully ready to cooperate and make concessions to the militia leaders required for the success of the talks.

The CAR leader called on all CAR rival groups to cooperate and emerge from Khartoum with a definitive deal that would bring lasting peace to his country.