Khartoum: Five killed in clashes with pro-Bashir unit

Published on 16.01.2020 at 01h21 by APA News

At least five people were on Tuesday confirmed dead and four others injured after clashes between Sudan’s regular forces and former operatives of the national intellgence agency which is still linked to ousted president Omar al-Bashir.The Sudanese millinery described what happened on Monday as a rebellious act by former employees of the National Intelligence and Security Services which was renamed the Public Intelligence Agency with some restrictions in the wake of Bashir’s ouster last April.

A Sudanese military statement said its troops had stormed bases of military operations wing of the former NISS and controlled the situation using minimal power. 

The statement said the security situation is back to  normal and Sudanese  airspace which was closed during the clashes has been reopened. 

Former employees of NISS were reportedly angry at the revised financial benefits accorded by the  new government after they chose to retire after Bashir’s fall.

The armed clashes which started on Tuesday occurred in NISS bases in Kafory and Soba and al-Ryad  areas of the capital Khartoum and near an oilfield in al-Obeid city.

Residence of those Khartoum neighbourhoods said they heard heavy gunfire as troop deployments were observed across the capital.

Aside from military fatalities, Sudanese doctors said a father and his two sons wee also killed after a stray missile fell on their house during the clashes.

The head of the Sudan Sovereign Council  said in a press conference on Wednesday that army have regained control of all bases of the former NISS.

He said the military remains poised to crush any coup in the making.

