Khartoum foiled coup draws AU, UN condemnations

The African Union and the United Nations have issued statements condemning Tuesday’s abortive military coup in Sudan.Moussa Faki Mahamat, the chairperson of the AU Commission, encouraged all actors to stand firm alongside legal authorities of the transition resulting from the consensual will of the national civil and military forces.

He expressed the need to safeguard the 2019 political agreement and the 2020 peace agreement signed in Juba between Sudan’s transitional government and armed groups.

He said the agreements commit the country to a path of transition that should lead to democratic, free and transparent elections.

Sudan’s government officials attributed the failed coup attempt to people loyal to Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted from power in April 2019 after serving as the country’s president for 30 years.

Meanwhile, António Guterres, the UN secretary-general, said any effort to undermine Sudan’s political transition will jeopardize hard-earned progress made on the political and economic fronts.

The UN’s chief scribe called on all parties to remain committed to the transition and the realization of the aspirations of the Sudanese people for an inclusive, peaceful, stable and democratic future.

Volker Perthes, the special representative of the secretary-general of the United Nations and head of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan, said the UN rejects any military coup or the replacement of the transitional government with military rule.