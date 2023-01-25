Khartoum hosts 40th int’l trade fair

In order to increase the value of Indonesian exports to Sudan, the Indonesian embassy in Khartoum again participated in the 40th International Fair of Khartoum (IFK) by facilitating the inclusion of business people from the southeast Asian country to promote their superior products at exhibitions.The 40th IFK Exhibition was opened directly by Sudan’s Minister of Trade, Ms. Amal Saleh Saad and was attended by a number of other Sudanese officials, including the Sudanese Minister of Investment and International Cooperation, its Ministers of Finance and Industry.

In his remarks, the Sudanese Trade Minister expressed his appreciation for the support of friendly countries participating in the 40th IFK and hoped that the IFK exhibition would be able to open new business opportunities and foreign investment to Sudan.

After the opening ceremony, Sudanese state officials, including the Governor of the State of Khartoum also had the opportunity to visit the Indonesian Stand.

The Sudanese Trade minister expressed his appreciation for Indonesia’s participation in every IFK activity, as well as his admiration for the Indonesian Stand which he considered reflected the uniqueness of Indonesian culture.

Through the participation of the Indonesian embassy in Khartoum at the 40th IFK, it is hoped that it will encourage the expansion of the market for Indonesian products and increase cooperation between the business world of the two countries, as well as interest in foreign tourists from Sudan.