Khartoum: MPs suspend session to amend presidential term limit

A parliamentary committee for constitutional amendments in Sudan has canceled a meeting on Sunday to scrap presidential term limit.The meeting was proposed to modify reportedly the constitution to allow President Omar al-Bashir to run for a third term and give him powers to dismiss elected state governors.

The committee said it suspended the session for “special reasons” and would schedule a new date later.

However, parliament which is dominated by the ruling party MPs, is expected to pass the amendment, although, a wave of protests across the country for the past two months have been demanding al-Bashir to step down.

Since he came to power through a military coup in 1989, Sudan has witnessed only two presidential elections in which he won despite accusations of electoral fraud by his opponents.