Khartoum: Year of respite from biting US sanctions

As 2017 inexorably fades into history, for Sudan it stands out for obvious reasons, not least bringing a welcome relief from biting United States economic sanctions which have been in place since 1996.Washington last month said it was lifting partial sanctions on Khartoum after the country started addressing concerns about terrorism and human rights abuse against its own civilians in the troubled region of Darfur.

To the delight of the Sudanese government, State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert in a statement, the United States was revoking economic sanctions with respect to Executive Orders 13067 and 13412 which had sanctioned Sudan, effectively shutting it out of international trade with Washington and some its allies.

It came after the government’s sustained positive actions to maintain a cessation of hostilities in Sudan’s conflict regions, improve humanitarian access throughout the country and maintain cooperation with the United States on addressing regional conflicts and the threat of terrorism.

The U.S decision which lifted the 20-year sanctions, resulted from a focused, spirited 16-month diplomatic offensive by Khartoum on Washington to resolve some difficult sticking points that had made lifting the punitive measures elusive.

Sudan’s Foreign ministry celebrated the decision as a big positive development in U.S-Sudan relations but heaved a huge sigh of relief that now the country would rejoin the international trading system without conditions from the world’s biggest economy.

However, it also reminded the U.S administration of its promised obligation to remove Khartoum from its list of state sponsors of terrorism.

After all it has been decades since Sudan hosted key terror suspects who went on to successfully target the United States.

American sanctions on trade and investments caused Sudan to lose $54 billion, adversely affecting transportation, industries, and agriculture.

It denied Sudan much needed foreign exchange to pay off its international debts.