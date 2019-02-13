Kigali hosting African fine coffees exhibition

The 17th African Fine Coffees Conference and Exhibition, the largest such gathering in Africa opened in the Rwandan capital Kigali on Wednesday.The main theme of the event is “Specialty Coffees at the Heart of Africa”.

The agenda of the three-day meeting is to discuss actions that will raise the quality and competitiveness of coffee from member countries, helping grow existing coffee markets and securing new opportunities, according to a statement obtained by APA in Kigali.

The annual conference, hosted in rotation among its 11 member countries, is Africa’s largest coffee trade platform that brings over 1,000 regional and international coffee roasters, traders, producers, professionals and connoisseurs under one roof, reports said.

During the conference, the Rwanda Chapter, which last hosted the event in 2009, and the AFCA Board of directors will officially launch a series of activities attached to this important event.

Delegates and exhibitors come from all over the world.

AFCA member countries include Burundi, DR Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Commenting on the move, the Chief Executive Officer at Rwanda National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB), George William Kayonga explained that coffee continues to play a leading role in the economy of Rwanda, and in the lives of many small producers and agribusinesses.

“Today, our journey continues with Rwanda Coffee: “A Second Sunrise” brand which represents our specialty coffee and mark of origin,” he said.

Official reports indicate that Rwanda coffee has so far contributed 19 percent of the country’s agricultural export value in the past five years.

This has added significantly to foreign exchange earnings, and to the monetisation of the rural economy, reports said.