Kigali: Iconic art against corruption unveiled by Qatar emir

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday unveiled the stunning iconic work of art located in Kimihurura, a suburb of Kigali, marking the celebration of the International Anti-corruption Day held on December 9 every year.Qatar in collaboration with the United Nations chose Rwanda to host the International anti-corruption Excellence (ACE) award in recognition of Rwandan President Paul Kagame’s efforts to fight corruption and build a state based on justice and the rule of law.

Besides the Emir and President Kagame, other heads of state attended the function including Namibian President Hage Geingob and President of the international football governing body (FIFA) Gianni Infantino who has vowed since his election in 2016 to lead the organisation from years of corruption and scandal.

So far, the Qatari government has sponsored the monument that represents the international community’s solidarity and commitment towards the fight against graft.

ACE award has has four categories including the Anti-Corruption Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognises noteworthy and outstanding contributions made to support the global fight against corruption.

It also includes the Anti-Corruption Academic Research Award, which looks at academic research in the area of anti-corruption, the Anti-Corruption Youth Creativity Award, which focuses on projects designed and led by young people, and the Anti-Corruption Innovation Award, which offers recognition and appreciation to innovative approaches and prominent contributions to the prevention of and fight against corruption.

The imposing steel hand, made out of strong metal bars artistically weaved together to form a big palm with all five fingers stretched out into the sky, has now become the new selfie-inducing feature of Kigali.

“This iconic work of art symbolises both openness and the firm resolve needed to prevail in the fight against corruption,” Rwandan President Kagame said.