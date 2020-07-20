International › APA

Kigali Int’l Airport to reopen by August 1st

Published on 20.07.2020 at 03h21 by APA News

Rwanda will resume commercial flights at Kigali International Airport from August 1st, a senior aviation official disclosed on Sunday.The  Director General Rwanda Civil Aviation Authority, Silas Udahemuka  indicated that all eight foreign airlines that fly to Kigali have applied to resume operations.

These include Qatar Airways, Brussels Airlines, KLM, Kenya Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Turkish  Airways, and Kenya’s JamboJet, and the national carrier RwandAir.

Rwanda suspended all commercial flights in March this year as part of the efforts to curb the rapid rise of coronavirus cases.

In  Rwanda, airport operators have put in place self-checks in kiosks that allow passengers to check-in themselves without physically meeting ticketing agents. 

A passenger can spend less than a minute at the kiosk.

Every  check-in counter is equipped with a sanitiser so that there’s no contamination through document handling, and counters are protected with glass visors.

Seats at the waiting area will be marked to direct passengers to leave a one-metre sit between every other passenger,  allowing them to respect physical distancing.

Arrival passengers will respect the same health safety measures.

The boarding process will be conducted in respect of safety measures against Covid-19, and it will be conducted in small groups, starting at the back of the plane all the way to the front.

