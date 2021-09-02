Kigali: Jailed popular hip-hop star dies

Published on 02.09.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

A jailed Rwandan hip-hop star has died in hospital over an undisclosed ailment at the age of 33, his family confirmed on Thursday.Music lovers especially his fans in Rwanda have been taking to social media to pay tribute to Jay Polly who was admitted at a hospital in the capital after been taken ill earlier on Thursday.

He was remanded in prison while awaiting trial over drug charges.

Polly’s brother, Maurice Uwera quoted the Rwanda Correctional Service as confirming that the musician had died in hospital after falling sick.

The exact cause of death is unknown.

Polly was a household name in Rwanda thanks to his vivacious rap style which won him praise beyond his country.

He began his career rapping in the streets of Rwanda as a teen