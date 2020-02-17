International › APA

Kigali municipal authorities warn against plastic litters

Published on 17.02.2020 at 22h21 by APA News

Kigali municipal authorities on Monday warned residents that single use plastic bottles discarded by the side of some main and secondary roads should from now on be disposed in the recycling bin to avoid administrative sanctions for breach of new instructions.Single-use  plastic materials include, plastic bottles, drinking straws, plates and  cups, cutlery, take-away containers, and shrink wraps for secondary  packaging of goods.

The new  waste management measures to enhance  disposal, encourage reuse and recycling, and promote alternatives to  plastic products, the City of Kigali said in a warning Monday.

Currently  plastic packaging is mostly single-use, especially in  business-to-consumer applications for many food processing factories in  Rwanda.

The latest ban is supported by the law N° 17/2019 of  10/08/2019 relating to the prohibition of manufacturing, importation,  use and sale of plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items.

The  law has listed the names of single use plastic items under the ban  whose dealers have been given a three-month grace period to phase them  out.

The Government’s Rwanda Environment Management Authority  (REMA) estimates show that most of plastic items end up in landfills,  rivers, lakes, oceans, waterways, and the environment and they do not  biodegrade.

The single-use plastic items pollute the environment  such as blocking water channels and preventing water from penetrating  into the soil, affects biodiversity in the water bodies (lakes, rivers   etc);  clogging water drainage systems and thus triggering flooding, it  said.

Climate Change experts said that the ban of single use  plastic items have a significant impact on environment, economy and  health in Rwanda.

