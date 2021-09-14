Kigali: where transport system uses smart bikes

In a move to promote smart and electric mobility, Rwanda has started to install two-way cycle tracks in the capital Kigali and other six secondary cities, a municipality official confirmed to APA on Tuesday.This is in line with the country’s ambition to shift to green mobility options such as electric bikes by 2030.

The move comes after one of the local company was set up in Kigali with a team of diversified expertise and passion for providing e-solutions to the mobility sector

Current mobility options include electric bikes, smart gear-assist bikes and electric scooters.

All of them use electricity and commonly share a mobile App that helps to use it.

This a normal bike but using electricity to ride with less efforts.

With a rechargeable battery using solar power panels installed at the docking stations, it can go up to 150km on a single ride without shutting down and allows the rider to go up on any hill without peddling.

The model works in a way that many docking stations in a city and by using a mobile App you will be able to locate the nearby docking station as it is also equipped with a GPS.

A user will have to purchase a Go Card provided by the company from many available agents in different cities that will be loaded with an amount of money to be able to unlock the bike.

Rwandan municipality officials are convinced that the e-bike can, if adopted in major cities, reduce the congestion/ traffic jam and the fact that it does not leave a carbon footprint and still rides faster, makes it a perfect solution for the transportation sector.