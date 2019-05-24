International › APA

Kigali wins global Wellbeing City Award

Published on 24.05.2019 at 01h21 by APA News

The Rwandan capital Kigali has been named Public Health Laureate for 2019 Wellbeing City Award, thanks to the cities’ bimonthly car-free day, a senior municipality authority confirmed Thursday.The prestigious Wellbeing City Award is the first international initiative to recognise and honour  city governments that place wellbeing at the centre of urban planning and policymaking.

It said the award was announced Thursday by  NewCities, a global non-profit committed to shaping a better urban  future, along with Novartis Foundation, Novartis US Foundation, and City  of Montréal.

Introduced in 2016 by the Municipality authorities  in Kigali, car-free days have increasingly become popular among  Kigalians and the practice has since been introduced many districts  across the country, it said.

“The City of Kigali has been  selected for their Kigali Car Free Day. Every first and third Sunday of  the month, the citizens of Kigali are encouraged to leave their cars at  home and attend a free community event with sports activities and  medical check-ups,” reads part of a statement by NewCity issued  Thursday.

Commenting on the award, Marie-Chantal Rwakazina, the  Kigali City Mayor, said: “We are so excited the City of Kigali has been  selected as a laureate of the 2019 Wellbeing City Award in the Public  Health category.”

“This is a vote of confidence in Kigali Car  Free Day as an activity that promotes healthy living and wellbeing in  the city,” she said.

It is expected that a formal ceremony  acknowledging the Wellbeing City Laureates will be held at The Wellbeing Cities Forum in Montreal next month on June 19-20

