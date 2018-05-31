Kiir-Machar talks scheduled for June

Face-to-face talks between South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and his rebel opponent Riek Machar are likely to take place before the 31st summit of the African Union in Mauritania on 1 and 2 July this year.In a communiqué issued following its Extra-Ordinary Summit in Addis Ababa on Thursday, the IGAD Council of Ministers recommended the chairperson of the group’s Assembly of Heads of State and Government to consult with members on convening an Extra-Ordinary Summit and face-to-face talks between Kiir and Machar before the 31st Summit before July.

The IGAD council of ministers decided on Thursday to make a final decision on the effective participation of South Sudan’s exiled opposition leader Machar on the peace process.

IGAD foreign ministers directed their mediation team to develop a full revitalized text of the 2015 peace agreement which should be endorsed by the group’s Council of Ministers and submitted to the summit for final approval.

The council also decided to submit punitive measures against violators of the ceasefire deal for the approval of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

It further decided to submit its request to the IGAD Assembly to delegate the Council to decide on actions to be taken against violators of the ceasefire deal on the assembly’s behalf.

Since the conflict began in 2013, several attempts to bring peace to the world’s newest country had failed.