Killings: Nigerian Catholics hold peaceful protest nationwide

The Catholic Mission in Nigeria on Tuesday organised a nationwide prayer and peaceful protest against incessant killings and attacks in some regions of the country.The report by Channels Television, a private television station said that the protest was in line with the directive from the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria.

The report quoted the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Adewale Martins, as saying in a telephone interview on Tuesday that the members of the church were urged to partake in the exercise in supplication to God.

The Archbishop added that the protest is also in solidarity with those killed in Benue State, including two Catholic priests, who were brutally murdered during mass.

The report also said that Catholics in Edo, Oyo, Benue, Lagos, Kaduna, Adamawa states and other parts of the country on Tuesday occupied the streets marching peacefully with various placards with inscriptions.

According to the report, the peaceful protest coincides with the burial of the 17 church members and the two priests killed during a mass in Benue State in northern Nigeria.