Killings: Nobel Laureate urges intervention of international community

Nigeria’s Noble Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has called on the International Community to intervene in the series of herdsmen killings across the country to avoid a repeat of the Rwanda genocide in Nigeria.Prof. Soyinka, who had earlier warned that the country was at the risk of Genocide if the Nigerian Government failed to put an end to these killings, urged the Nigerian Government to take a decisive action to end what he described as the ongoing ethnic cleansing in some parts of the country.

The Nobel Laureate, who led a delegation of Association of Nigerian Authors to an early morning meeting with the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Thursday at the Government House in Makurdi, said the Government was treating the killings like a ‘malignant tumour with vaseline’.

The report by Channels Television, a private television station said that Nobel Laureate’s visit to the state comes few days after two Catholic Priests and 17 parishioners killed by suspected herdsmen, were laid to rest.

It added that his visit to the state was to commensurate with the state governor over the killings in the state.

Responding, Governor Ortom informed the literate icon that three persons were again killed on Tuesday along Naka road while returning from the burial of the priests.

The report said that Professor Soyinka described the Nigerian Government response to the killings by suspected herdsmen as an ethnic cleansing agenda, which is being treated with levity.

The two leaders later called for a quick military response, backed by the international community, which can effectively end the herdsmen menace across the country.