King Mohamed VI is ‘special guest’ at Brazzaville summit

King Mohammed VI of Morocco is expected on Saturday 28 April in Congo-Brazzaville, as a “special guest” at the first summit of heads of state and government of the Congo Basin Commission and the Congo Basin Blue Fund.The presidency in a press release announced on Wednesday in Brazzaville that “King Mohammed VI will be the guest of honour at the first summit of heads of state and government of the Congo Basin Climate Commission, whose aim is to make the Congo Basin Blue Fund operational in accordance with the spirit of the Marrakech Declaration.

“This summit comes on the heels of the various initiatives taken in the process since the COP22”.

Congo and Morocco “enjoy very fruitful bilateral relations that cover several fields, including diplomacy, economy, education, health” and so on. The two countries have joint commissions which meet regularly.

Congo is Morocco’s seventh largest customer in sub-Saharan Africa, according to official figures.

The last visit of King Mohammed VI to the central African country was in 2006.