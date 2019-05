King Mswati III of eSwatini was among leaders and heads of state who witnessed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday.The newly-elected president of SA was sworn in at the Loftas Stadium in Pretoria in the presence of millions of people.

This year’s event was unique in that it was done at a stadium while all other SA presidential inaugurations took place at the Union Building, also in SA’s capital.

King Mswati was accompanied by his sixth wife, Inkhosikati LaMagongo.