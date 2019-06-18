King Mswati attends US-Africa Business Summit in Mozambique

King Mswati III of eSwatini is in the Mozambican capital Maputo where he is attending the 12th US-Africa Business Summit that kicked off on Tuesday.Leading a high-powered delegation of Swati government and business officials, the king arrived in Maputo on Tuesday from Geneva, Switzerland where he attended the International Labour Organisation centenary conference that ended last week.

Other heads of state attending the summit include Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana, President Edgar Lungu of Zambia and Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika.

Jointly organised by the Mozambican government and the Corporate Council on Africa, the U.S.-Africa Business Summit serves as a platform for African and U.S. private sector and government representatives to engage on key sectors that include agribusiness, energy, health, infrastructure, trade facilitation, ICT and finance.

The Corporate Council on Africa is the leading U.S. business association focused solely on connecting business interests between the United States and Africa.