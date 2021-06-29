International › APA

King Mswati III flees eSwatini protests – Report

Published on 29.06.2021 at 10h21 by APA News

King Mswati III of eSwatini has reportedly fled eSwatini after pro-democracy protests turned violent, according to media reports monitored here on Tuesday.According to the South African Broadcasting Corporation, there were unconfirmed reports that Africa’s last absolute monarch had allegedly gone into hiding on Monday after protesters rampaged through Matsapha town near the capital Mbabane.

The protesters were engaged in running battles with the police after they set alight several shops in the town. 

They are demanding democracy and a return to multi-party politics in the kingdom of about 1.3 million people that has been ruled with an iron fist by Mswati since 1986.

Mswati controls parliament and appoints ministers and has refused to allow political parties in the landlocked country.

