King Mswati on diplomatic charm offensive to Russia, other countries

King Mswati III on Thursday embarked on a diplomatic charm offensive to Russia and three other countries as part of eSwatini’s efforts to strengthen its economic and political ties with the rest of the world.The first stop for Africa’s last absolute monarchy will be Russia where he is expected to discuss bilateral economic and political issues with President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials.

Although Russia and eSwatini have had strong diplomatic relations since 1999, eSwatini does not have an envoy in Moscow. Russia has had a representative in eSwatini since 2006.

From Russia, Mswati will head for Japan, then Azerbaijan and finally Indonesia before returning home next week.

He is accompanied by his latest and 15th wife, Inkhosikati LaMashwama, and a delegation comprising cabinet ministers, princes, princesses and chiefs.