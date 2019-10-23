International › APA

King Mswati witnesses Japanese emperor’s coronation

Published on 23.10.2019 at 01h21 by APA News

eSwatini’s King Mswati III attended the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito on Tuesday.The event was held at the Tokyo Imperial Palace where the new head of the  Imperial family acceded to the Chrysanthemum throne after this father  Akihito’s abdication in May 2019.

King Mswati arrived in Japan on Monday from Indonesia where he accepted a  rail link line and iron ore deal that Indonesia Minister of Trade  Enggartiasto Lukita presented. 

From there he will proceed to Russia on a state visit before returning home. 

