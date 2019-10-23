King Mswati witnesses Japanese emperor’s coronation

eSwatini’s King Mswati III attended the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito on Tuesday.The event was held at the Tokyo Imperial Palace where the new head of the Imperial family acceded to the Chrysanthemum throne after this father Akihito’s abdication in May 2019.

King Mswati arrived in Japan on Monday from Indonesia where he accepted a rail link line and iron ore deal that Indonesia Minister of Trade Enggartiasto Lukita presented.

From there he will proceed to Russia on a state visit before returning home.