Kinshasa abandoning peace processes – Kigali

The government of Rwanda on Thursday expressed its concern over DR Congo “apparently abandoning” the Luanda and Nairobi peace processes.”Rwanda notes with regret the 18 January 2023 statement of the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which is a selective reading of the Luanda Communiqué of 23 November 2022,” part of the statement released by the Office of Government Spokesperson in Kigali said.

It added: “The DRC statement avoids key decisions of the November summit and concludes with what can only be seen as a threat of imminent attacks on Rwanda.”

The Nairobi and Luanda processes were established in 2022 to help restore peace in eastern DR Congo, where more than 120 local and foreign armed groups are active.

The reaction by the Rwandan government comes after Congolese demonstrators took to the streets in Goma on Wednesday, calling for the departure of the East African Community Regional Force deployed in 2022 to support the peace processes.

“The staged demonstrations against the EAC Regional Force, in Goma and other parts of the DRC, constitute part of a plan by the DRC military and government to exit the Nairobi/Luanda peace processes,” the statement said.

According to the Rwandan government, the goal of the demonstrator is to cause the departure of the force, whereas the Luanda communiqué calls for the continued full deployment of regional troops.