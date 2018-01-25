Kinshasa: Calm returns to restive university

Calm has returned to the campus of the University of Kinshasa (UNIKIN) after demands by striking students were met by the government following several hours of negotiations on Thursday.The students wanted academic fees to be pegged at 920 Congolese Francs (CF) for one US dollar and not at 1.620 CF for a dollar as is currently the case on the foreign exchange market in DR Congo.

At the end of a meeting on Thursday with the management committee of UNIKIN and student representatives, the minister of Higher Education and University, Steve Mbikay announced that the costs of studies for the 2017 – 2018 academic year will be pegged at 920 CF against the US dollar.

Nothing was said at the end of the meeting about compensating loss of profit for UNIKIN.

On the other hand, academic fees will remain at $295 for undergraduates and $275 for graduates as in previous years.

Student demonstrations, which were violently suppressed by the police, resulted in widespread damage to property.

Several of those injured are being treated at the university clinic.