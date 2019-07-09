KLM cargo plane in mishap near Harare airport

A KLM airlines cargo plane was on Monday involved in a mid-air scare after one of its wing flaps dropped as it approached Robert Mugabe International Airport in the Zimbabwean capital Harare.According to Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe spokesperson Anna Hungwe, the mishap occurred over Chitungwiza town as the plane prepared to land at the airport.

“The aeroplane dropped a flap in Chitungwiza, but landed safely at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport,” Hungwe told reporters.

Flaps are used to lower the minimum speed at which the aircraft can be safely flown, and to increase the angle of descent for landing.

Flaps also cause an increase in drag, so they are retracted when not needed.