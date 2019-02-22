Korean Auto Company, Hyundai, opens vehicle assembly in Ethiopia

In a major push to boost automotive industry, Ethiopia has commissioned the establishment of Hyundai Marathon Motor Vehicle Assembly plant, the first car assembly plant in East Africa.The plant, which was established at a cost of $17.5 million , has the capacity to assemble 10,000 cars in eight different models per year.

The plant will create employment opportunities for 200 people initially, and with the possibility to create 1,000 jobs once it goes fully operational.

The Marathon Motor Engineering owned by the renowned Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebreselassie entered into a joint venture with Hyundai Motor Company to start an assembly line to manufacture vehicles.

Foreign Minister, Workneh Gebeyehu, inaugurated the vehicle assembly plant in Addis Ababa on Thursday, where South Korean Hyundai Motor Company Chief Executive Officer, Won Hee Lee, presided over the inaugural event.

On the occasion, Workneh said with the view to expanding the country’s automotive industry, the government will continue to support investors who engage in the sector.