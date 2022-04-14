Kribi-Cameroon: Over 30 Students Taken to Court for Pornography

They appeared before the judge on Monday 11 April 2022 for the first hearing in the case.

This is another case of “legs in the air” in this secondary school. 30 students of the bilingual high school of Kribi in the department of the ocean, South region of Cameroon, appeared in court last Monday, April 11. They are prosecuted for “pornography” and “pimping“.

According to Koaci’s account, it was a student who lodged the first complaint with the school’s supervisor. She accused four of her classmates of having sexually abused her, after she had been dragged by a fellow student who was presented as a pimp.

Investigations triggered by the complaint led to the dismantling of a group made up mostly of students. The gang was said to have made a habit of filming videos of sexual romps and selling them on social networks.

This is at least the second time that the bilingual high school of Kribi is cited in a case of erotic videos involving students. On 03 March 2021, 14 students, including 10 girls and four boys, were expelled by the disciplinary council of the same school for having shot an obscene video within the school during an off-peak hour.

On 29 March 2021, the Minister of Secondary Education Minesec Pauline Nalova Lyonga reinstated all of them, specifying that they will be accompanied by psychologists in a special classroom.