Kribi Conteneurs Terminal welcomes the direct Asia-Africa line

Kribi Conteneurs Terminal (KCT) welcomed the CMA CGM Cendrillon ship which will extend the reach of the container terminal at the port of Kribi, thus strengthening its position as a leading operator in the Gulf of Guinea region.Composed of a group of Cameroonian shareholders, Bolloré, CMA CGM and CHEC, the Kribi Conteneurs Terminal (KCT) is the concessionary of the container terminal at the Kribi deep-water port.

“With the reopening of the ASAF line, the port of Kribi will become increasingly better connected with the rest of the world. And with the opening of a customs office in 2020, which will round out our existing services, we will also be able to cut transit times for significant gains in productivity and substantial reductions in cost,” said Eric Lavenu, Managing Director of Kribi Conteneurs Terminal.

Measuring 334 metres long and with a capacity of 8,645 TEUs, the vessel inaugurated on 17 August 2020 the direct Asia-Africa (ASAF) line at the Kribi deep-water port.

The Asia-West Africa Service (ASAF), operated by the CMA CGM shipping company, is one of the major services offered by ship owners in Asia-to-Africa container transport. Through the service, and in partnership with Maersk and Nile Dutch, CMA CGM will extend the reach of the container terminal at the port of Kribi, thus strengthening its position as a leading operator in the Gulf of Guinea region.

The new service will provide economic operators in Cameroon, Chad and the Central African Republic with favourable transit times for their Asian exports and imports. It is the result of fruitful dialogue with all the port players at the Autonomous Port of Kribi.

KCT provides the Cameroonian supply chain with modern infrastructure adapted to the new generation of transoceanic ships, including 350 metres of quays able to process vessels with capacities of up to 11,000 TEU.

KCT’s infrastructures and facilities comply with the most stringent international standards. A true entryway to Cameroon and hinterland countries such as Chad and the Central African Republic, the new terminal aims to facilitate growth in regional trade and step up the country’s economic growth. Kribi Conteneurs Terminal is also seeking to establish itself as a transshipment hub.