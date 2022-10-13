Kribi- Lolabe Highway : Mbeka Toll Booth Generates 91 million F in Cameroon’s Revenue

The Toll Revenue Security Programme reveal that as of September 30, 2022, the new Mbeka toll booth on the Lolabe-Kribi highway has already generated FCFA 91.7 million.

This toll point which registers traffic on the road leading to the deep water port of Kribi (Southern Region) was officially put into service on 29 July last by the government and is composed of 10 toll booths.

Prior to this commissioning, the Minister of Finance had sent a letter to the General Manager of Kribi Highway Management, a company created by the Chinese company China Harbour Engineering Company (Chec) which built the 38 km highway to operate the toll. The government member informed the concessionaire of the tariffs decided for the operation. Thus, the rates applied range from 600 to 5,600 FCFA.

In detail, drivers of three-wheeled motorbikes pay 600 FCFA, against 1,200 FCFA for drivers of pick-up trucks and passenger vehicles with less than 9 seats. Drivers of vans and transport buses with less than 20 seats pay FCFA 2,200, compared to FCFA 2,800 for drivers of medium trucks and transport buses with more than 20 seats. Drivers of large trucks with four or more axles pay CFAF 5,600.