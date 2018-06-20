Kumba denizens cry out after prolonged black out

The city of Kumba, headquarters of the Meme Division in the South West Region has for the past five days experienced a total black out due to the absence of electricity.

Residents in the commercial town of the South West Region say the town was blacked out from Saturday afternoon but no reasons for the power outage has been advanced.

“We are into the fifth day without electricity in Kumba and we don’t even know when we will have it back because nobody is informing us what is going on, we are confused,” a resident in Kumba told journalducameroun.com on Wednesday.

Business persons contacted by journalducameroun.com say they have incurred heavy losses due to the situation and have called on authorities of the electricity supply company to come to their aid.

Kumba has been at a standstill since the weekend when armed groups blocked the highway along leading to Buea. No vehicle has been able to get into Kumba since the weekend though the military has been able to clear the stretch of the road along Fako Division.