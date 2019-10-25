Kurt Okraku is new GFA President

The CEO of the Dreams FC, Mr. Kurt Okraku, has been elected the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after George Afriyie conceded defeat before the 3rd round of the polls.Okraku got 59 votes, while George Afriyie, a former GFA Vice President garnered 43 votes in the 2nd round of the elections, while Nana Yaw Amponsah had 16 votes.

The Normalization Committee (NC), which conducted the elections, could not go ahead with the 3rd round of the polls as the other candidates stepped down for Okraku, who will require the approval of over 50 percent of the delegates to become president of the GFA.

Earlier in round one of the elections held at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra Okraku polled 44 votes, while former Vice President George Afriyie got 40 votes to the surprise of many football pundits who thronged the venue of the election.

Nana Yaw Amponsah, who won many hearts, following his brilliant performance during the debate got 27 votes, while Fred Pappoe, former FA executive member got 6 votes, and the female contender Amanda Clinton and George Ankomah had no vote.

The position of GFA President had been vacant since 2018, following the dismissal and subsequent ban of former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi by FIFA after the damning revelations in an exposé by Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which led to the dismissal of referees and some football officials.