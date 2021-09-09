La Francophonie condemns Guinea coup

The organisation of mainly French-speaking nations has condemned the military takeover in Guinea and demanded that the ousted president’s physical integrity should be respected.The International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF), through its Secretary General, Ms. Louise Mushikiwabo said the coup was an assault on democracy.

She said the organisation has been monitoring the situation in Guinea with concern since the day of the coup last Sunday which put paid to President Alpha Conde’s leadership.

In a statement seen by APA on Wednesday, the organisation said it can only “strongly condemn any taking of power by force” and events in Conakry should be no exception.

The OIF announces that it will consult with its partners, including the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU) to help restore constitutional and democratic order in Guinea, as soon as possible.

The capture of power by the Special Forces led by Lieutenant-Colonel Mamady Doumbouya is the second coup in the Francophone world in less than a year.

Their recurrence “worries” the organization.

“Over the past 18 months, the Francophone space has experienced several coups d’état, a Head of State fallen on the battlefield and a sitting president assassinated. These recurrent situations of extreme violence, non-respect of democratic principles, and attacks on human rights and human life are contrary to the commitments made by our states and governments in the Bamako Declaration, the founding political text of our organization. They are simply no longer acceptable,” Ms. Mushikiwabo said.

She called on the ruling classes in the Francophone space to do everything possible to serve their citizens, especially the youth, and, with all political parties, to ensure the preservation of life and human dignity.