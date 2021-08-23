La Francophonie to present economic strategy

Louise Mushikiwabo, the Secretary General of the International Organization of the Francophonie (OIF), will present on 24 August in Paris, France the broad outlines of a plan to strengthen exchanges and cooperation between economic actors in the Francophone area.The economy is not the primary inclination of the Francophonie. But Louise Mushikiwabo of Rwandan nationality, sees it “as a catalyst and actor alongside (its) partners,” it must play an “important role” in the economic dynamics of its Member States.

This is why the Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie, says a statement seen by APA on Monday that she “asked for a new Economic Strategy of La Francophonie (SEF) for the period 2021-2025.”

The said strategy will be presented during the Meeting of Francophone Entrepreneurs (LaREF 21) organized by the French Business Movement (Medef) and extended to about 20 French-speaking employers’ associations (Algeria, Cameroon, DR Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Gabon, Madagascar, Morocco, Mauritius, G-5 Sahel employers, Congo, Senegal, Togo, Tunisia …).

On the road to Djerba

As part of LaREF 21, the OIF will launch the meetings preceding its Economic Forum, which will take place on the sidelines of the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government, to be held from 20 to 21 November 2021 in Djerba, Tunisia.

Prior to this meeting, the discussions in the French capital aim to “open up shared horizons within the Francophone space at a time of post-Covid economic recovery and to illustrate in a concrete manner, the opportunities offered on the ground.”

To this end, participants will ask themselves the following questions: What new opportunities for diversified economic and commercial exchanges? What solutions to support growing companies? What answers to the digital challenge for effective employability?