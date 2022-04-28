Politics › Institutional

Labour Day 2022: Cameroon Gov’t Excludes Workers’ Parade

Published on 28.04.2022 at 13h32 by Nana Kamsukom

The Minister of Labour and Social Security, Grégoire Owona, on Wednesday 27 April 2022, made public the modalities for the celebration of Labour Day in Cameroon.

After the 11 February and 8 March 2022 marches, workers were almost certain that they would finally be able to march on 1 May 2022, after two years of absence. But, four days before the celebration of the 136th edition of the International Labour Day, the government decided otherwise. “The great march of workers on May 1 will not take place,” reads a statement dated April 27, 2022, signed by the Minister of Labour and Social Security Grégoire Owona.

According to the minister, the decision was taken because of “the health context and after consultation with the workers’ trade unions and professional employers’ groups, in view of the complexity of the health protocol and the need for discipline”.

Thus, the parade excluded, “the actors of the world of work had been invited to organize information, awareness and exchange activities in connection with the official theme, as well as possible festivities in restricted committees in compliance with the measures in force”, recalls the member of the government.

Placed under the theme “World of work: fight against Covid-19, protection of jobs and productivity“, the 136th Labour Day will be celebrated without a parade of workers.

This is the third consecutive time that Cameroon will celebrate this day, which is dear to the world of labour, under these conditions. Since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the authorities have been favouring the response strategy put in place by the government, rather than popular celebrations.

However, for the year 2022, the suppression of the grand march contrasts with previous solemnities. On the occasion of the Youth Day on 11 February and the International Women’s Rights Day on 8 March, there was a parade. The 50th edition of the bank holidays will also be celebrated on 20 May next, according to the organisational arrangements prescribed by the Presidency of the Republic on 5 April 2022, with a civilian and military parade.

