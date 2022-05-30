Lady’s Football: Renaissance De Figuil Sinks

Nothing is going well for. In nine appearances, the team conceded only defeats. And this weekend, she could not have done better. As opposed to the girls ofduring the ninth playing day of thethose oflost with the score of 2-0.AS Awa continues her broad domination of the championship. The team just got her ninth consecutive victory. This allows AS Awa to lead the championship with 27 points.

The other matches of this ninth playing day of the women’s football championship saw the victory of Eding girls over Vision sport, 2-1, and that of Canon over the girls of Lekié FF, 3-1. Same goal difference in the Amazon Fap match (2) against Authentic de Douala (0). While Eclair de Sa’a obtained a 2-1 victory against FC Ebolowa, Caïman FC separated back to back with Louve Minproff, 1-1.

In the standings, AS Awa FC maintains its leading position with 27 points followed by Amazon Fap with 20 points and in third place, Eclair de Sa’a with 19 points. At the bottom of the table, we find Authentic, 10th with 9 points, then Vision sport with 6 points. And in 12th place, the last of the Renaissance de Figuil championship with 0 points.