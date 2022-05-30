Sport › Football

Happening now

Lady’s Football: Renaissance De Figuil Sinks

Published on 30.05.2022 at 15h26 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

Guinness super league
Guinness super league

Last of the Cameroonian championship, the team recorded a new defeat this weekend against AS Awa FC, 2-0.

Nothing is going well for Renaissance de Figuil. In nine appearances, the team conceded only defeats. And this weekend, she could not have done better. As opposed to the girls of AS Awa FC during the ninth playing day of the Guinness super league, those of Renaissance de Figuil lost with the score of 2-0.This defeat further sinks the club which points to the last place in the standings with zero points. While AS Awa continues her broad domination of the championship. The team just got her ninth consecutive victory. This allows AS Awa to lead the championship with 27 points.

The other matches of this ninth playing day of the women’s football championship saw the victory of Eding girls over Vision sport, 2-1, and that of Canon over the girls of Lekié FF, 3-1. Same goal difference in the Amazon Fap match (2) against Authentic de Douala (0). While Eclair de Sa’a obtained a 2-1 victory against FC Ebolowa, Caïman FC separated back to back with Louve Minproff, 1-1.

In the standings, AS Awa FC maintains its leading position with 27 points followed by Amazon Fap with 20 points and in third place, Eclair de Sa’a with 19 points. At the bottom of the table, we find Authentic, 10th with 9 points, then Vision sport with 6 points. And in 12th place, the last of the Renaissance de Figuil championship with 0 points.

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 06.05.2022

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top