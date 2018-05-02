Lagos chamber boss laments effect of high cost of funds on real sector growth

The President of the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Babatunde Ruwase, has warned of the adverse effects of high cost of funds on the Nigerian economy.Ruwase said during a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in Lagos that the development was affecting the growth of agriculture, manufacturing, property, construction, infrastructure and other sectors of the Nigerian economy.

He stressed the need for better impact of this funding of such investments window and the need to collectively strengthen advocacy to make pension funds available for long term financing needs of the economy.

‘’We should also work together to explore options of financing of small businesses. As in many other economies, SME’s are critical to economic development, especially the creation of jobs and the promotion of inclusiveness in the Nigerian Economy. Funding SMEs remains a major challenge in our economy. It has been difficult to unlock the potentials in the sector partly as result of this problem,” the report by Nigeria’s Independent newspaper quoted Ruwase as saying.

He lamented the deterioration of values of trust and integrity in business practices in Nigeria and stated that the chamber was willing to partner with the NSE in the promotion of good corporate governance and scaling up of business ethics.

Ruwase noted that the monetary, fiscal and trade policies have significant impact on the performance of the stock market and private sector investments generally.

‘’It will be useful for us to collaborate to promote investment friendly policies in the economy through regular engagements with the relevant authorities of government. We need to attract more private capital (domestic and foreign) into this economy, especially now that it is obvious that the government does not have the financial resources to fix the economy.

‘’There are several other areas in which we can collaborate, especially in sharing information. It is our hope that this interaction will occur more frequently so that together we can deliberate on response strategies to emerging challenges in the economy,” he added.