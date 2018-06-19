Lagos Chamber calls for effective policy in tackling rice smuggling

Nigeria’s foremost chamber of commerce, the Lagos State Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has said that the Federal Government should be more strategic in tackling smuggling of rice into the country.Reacting to the plan by the Federal Government to shut land borders to curb the challenge of increased rice smuggling, the Director General of the LCCI, Mr. Muda Yusuf, said: “We have to be more strategic when dealing with economic issues. This is a very simplistic way of dealing with the challenge of smuggling.”

Yusuf, who was a guest on Channels Television Programme, Business Morning, on Tuesday, noted that “smuggling is a symptom of a problem and when you begin to fight a symptom you cannot solve the problem. You need to identify the cause of the problem”.

“There is a major issue with productivity in Nigeria’s agriculture sector. If we have a country of this kind of population and this kind of agriculture sector that has very serious productivity challenge, you are likely to have this kind of problem,” he said.

He explained that the Federal Government has taken steps to boost agriculture and rice production, but the demand for rice is above local supply.

He therefore said that better solutions needed to be proffered by the government.

“Although, there have been some efforts by the Federal Government to support the production of rice, but we are still very far from what the demand is. There’s a demand gap of close to 2.5 to 3 million metric tonnes of rice locally,” he said

Yusuf noted that rice smuggling cannot be eradicated in Nigeria by simply closing borders.

The solution, according to him, is to see what you can do to scale up productivity so that it can narrow the demand-supply gap.

He urged the government to implement problem-solving policies and not merely blocking the borders.

Yusuf believes that a problem can be solved not just by physically blocking the road and borders but through policies.

“If you are going to close the border entirely for a product that is just about 2 percent of the nation’s GDP. What happens to 98 percent of the GDP,” he added.

Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, had on Monday said that the government would shut the country’s land borders to check smuggling of rice into the country.