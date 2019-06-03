Lagos gets lion’s share of states’ budget

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed the $2.9 billion Appropriation Bill 2019 into law, the highest out of Nigeria’s 36 states.Vowing that his administration would strive to fully implement it, the governor assented to the bill and three others at the Lagos House, Alausa-Ikeja.

He assured the state’s residents that all the machinery of the government would be deployed for the implementation and performance of the budget.

He also said the budget would focus on the completion of abandoned projects in the state.

Sanwo-Olu expressed the confidence that the budget would not only deliver life impacting projects, but would also impact massively on the lives of the residents.

He commended the lawmakers for being partners in the development of the state.

The House of Assembly had on April 29 passed the appropriation bill presented to it by the immediate past governor of the state, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, on February 5.

The governor also signed three other bills into law.

The new laws are: the Neighbourhood Watch law, the Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission Amendment law and the Domestic Staff Service Provider law.