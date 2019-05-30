Lagos Governor declares state of emergency on traffic, sanitation

Bogged by the excruciating gridlocks and poor sanitation in Nigeria’s most populous and commercial city of Lagos, the new state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared a state of emergency on the menace.The Lagos State Governor, who took oath of office on Wednesday, is also concerned with the state of the environment.

Sanwo-olu declared this while signing the first executive order of refuse management, traffic management and public works on Thursday in Lagos.

According to the Governor, the state of emergency will start the process of restoring stability and a culture of accountability in which all the citizens become active stakeholders in bringing about the necessary changes.

“As from the date of this order, there shall be zero tolerance for environmental abuse, including illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse, construction on drainage points and setbacks.

“All Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA) officials shall effectively carry out their functions by ensuring strict enforcement and compliance with all extant traffic rules and regulations while LASTMA officials will immediately begin work on a shift basis.

“In which road and traffic management operations will be on till 11 pm on a daily basis,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the Lagos State Public Works Corporation will immediately commence the identification and repairs of all potholes and bad roads within the state.

He also said provisions of the order shall extend to all enforcement agencies in the state in maintaining law and order for the collective good of the citizens.

“I expect the fullest level of compliance with this order and will look to the various heads of ministries, departments and agencies to give full force and effect to the orders therein contained and to take responsibility for any failure,” he said.