Lagos market fire causes ‘colossal’ losses

Traders at a market in the Nigerian city of Lagos are counting their losses into hundreds of millions of niaras from two separate fires that gutted businesses on Tuesday.There are still smoke billowing from the smouldering wreckage of a five-storey building on the outskirts of the market on Lagos Island completely gutted by one of the fires which began on Tuesday morning.

It took firefighters from the Lagos fire brigade several hours to finally bring the fierce flames under control.

The Nation newspaper Wednesday reported that a shop owner collapsed as one of the fires swept through a line of shops at Brasas Plaza in the popular multi-million naira Balogun Market on Lagos Island.

Four persons are now known to have sustained various degrees of injury from the fires, the cause of which remains unknown.