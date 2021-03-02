Lagos: Outlawed Radio Biafra signals jammed

Radio signals from Nigeria’s outlawed Biafra separatists movement have been jammed in the commercial hub Lagos, a statement from the federal government said on Monday evening.The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) said it has intercepted the signals as transmission reached Lagos.

“The illegal Radio, which broadcasts incendiary messages, is notorious for spewing fake, inflammatory and inciting content”, an NBC statement read.

Despite being outlawed, the Biafra movement has been operating several radio frequencies to spread propaganda messages for the realization of a breakaway state in eastern Nigeria.

Also known as the Voice of Biafra, Radio Biafra is an internet medium based in the United Kingdom.

The originators of the Biafra separatist cause fought a bitter civil war with the federal government between 1967 and 1970 in which an estimated one million civilians were killed.

Their progenies led by the exiled Mazi Nnamdi Kanu have been carrying on with this cause since the turn of the century.