Lagos ports expect 21 ships laden with petrol, other products

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says that 21 ships laden with petroleum products and other products are expected to berth at Lagos ports.In a statement on Monday in Lagos, the NPA said that in its ‘Shipping Position’ that one of the 21 ships was laden with petrol.

According to the Shipping position, the other 20 ships are carrying general cargo, buckwheat, dump trucks, empty container, bulk sugar and containers carrying different goods.

It added that 13 ships have arrived the ports waiting to berth with containers and petrol.

Meanwhile, the newly introduced Call-up System to regulate the movements of trucks into the Apapa ports has taken off.

The Chairman of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Chief Remi Ogungbemi, said in a statement signed jointly on Monday in Lagos with Alhaji Wasiu Oloruntoyin, the Chairman of Container Truck Owners Association of Nigeria (COTOAN) that the new system would restore sanity within Apapa and its environs as it concerned the movement and parking of trucks.

He said that the movement and parking of trucks had been a source of traffic jam in the vicinity and beyond over the years.

Ogungbemi said that the positive outlook was the result of the meeting by the stakeholders at the weekend.

He said that the key issues discussed at the meeting included traffic gridlock, parking of trucks on the bridges and along the roads, endless queues and the dangers of fatigue on the drivers.

The traffic gridlock at Lagos ports has been affecting businesses at the ports and within Apapa.