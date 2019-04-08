Lagos State governor preforms pre-launch of $50m plant

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has performed the pre-launch of a $50 million manufacturing plant in the Lekki Free Zone and expressed his optimism that the facility will go a long way in creating more jobs.The governor said on Sunday that the factory belonging to Longrich, a Chinese firm, had the facility that would also boost the nation’s foreign exchange earnings.

He said the facility was another success story of the efforts of the government in attracting investment and an eloquent confirmation of the strategic importance of the free trade zone to the state’s economy.

He said that no less than 25 companies had set up their manufacturing plants within the zone, saying that it was indeed gratifying that the efforts to drive investments were yielding positive results.

Ambode said that the most important thing to him was that whether in government or outside of government, factories were springing up in the zone, thereby creating job opportunities for the people and improving the economy of the state.

According to the governor, one of the most fulfilling feelings in life is to see one’s efforts yielding positive results.

”It gives me immense satisfaction to be here today to witness this pre-launch of Longrich Nigeria Manufacturing Plant to be located in the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos State, Nigeria,

At the inception of this administration, one of our core focus areas was attracting investments to our state; create employment opportunities for our people and wealth for our investors.

”Today’s event is one of those crowning moments that confirm that our efforts have been rewarded,” he said.

He commended Longrich Group of Companies for the decision to site the $50 million factory in Lagos of all the cities and countries in Africa, saying the state and the country stand to benefit immensely from the investment.

Ambode assured the people that the state government would continue to play its role as business enablers, especially by providing the necessary infrastructure and services required to support all investors and businesses, who decide to make Lagos their home.

Ambode described the Lekki Free Zone as the flagship of the state government’s industrial development drive.

Earlier, the Chairman of Longrich, Mr. Xu Zhiwei, commended the governor for creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

Zhiwei said it was on record that the governor’s efforts made the setting up of the factory which would fully take off in October 2019 possible.

”I want to thank Gov. Ambode. He (Ambode) gave us the enabling environment; he gave us the full support; he embraced our dreams and believe in us.

”We can also feel the safety and security in Lagos State,” Zhiwei said.