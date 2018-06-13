Lagos State unveils statue in honour of late Chief Abiola

Nigeria’s Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has paid tributes to late Chief Moshood Abiola, while unveiling a 37-feet statue of the late politician at the MKO Abiola Garden in Ketu-Alapere in Lagos.MKO Abiola was also on Tuesday honoured with the Grand Commander of Federal Republic (GCFR) from President Muhammadu Buhari, for winning the June 12, 1993 annulled presidential election.

According to Ambode, the heroes and heroines of the past, who have contributed to present day success, deserve recognition, honour and must be celebrated.

“MKO Abiola deserves the best from Lagos. On this special day which marks 25 years since he won the presidential election, Lagos State has a good reason to honour this symbol of our democracy,” he said.

The governor said the statue would remain a memorial of Abiola’s legacy and the greatness that he represented to Nigeria’s political landscape.

“As an individual, he transcended tribe, race and religion, appealing to all Nigerians who decided to vote for him.

“Sadly, he lost his life while trying to secure his mandate. We recognise his contributions to our state, economy, politics and our democracy.

“Even though he was from another state, Lagos was his home and Lagos still remains his home and that is what this statue represents,” he said.

Ambode thanked everyone who had stayed strong to the ideology of one nation, as well as those who believed in the unity of the Nigerian people irrespective of tribe or religion.

Mr. Abdumununi Abiola, Abiola’s son, said his family was extremely thankful to the Lagos State Government and the entire All Progressive Congress Party for honouring his late father.

Abdumununi said the entire family had waited for too long for the honour.

He noted that since 1993, the consecutive governments of Lagos State had always been there for the family, supporting and providing a shoulder to lean on.

Abdumununi also appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for seeing the need to honour Abiola.

He said the family would have been in Lagos for the unveiling of the statue, but had to be in Abuja for the award given to Abiola in commemoration of June 12.