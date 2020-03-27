Lake Chad declared “area of operations”

Three days after a deadly clashes between Boko Haram insurgents and Chadian troops that left 98 dead and 47 wounded, the Chadian government declared on Thursday the Lake Chad a military “area of operation.”As a result, Chadian villagers along the common borders of Chad, Niger and Nigeria are being asked to move immediately inside the country.

According to military sources, several groups of the Chadian army are redeployed around the Lake to carry out operations against Boko Haram terrorists who attacked last Monday the locality of Bohoma.